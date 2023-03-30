ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County jury returned a guilty verdict Wednesday against a man for the 2020 murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Lawren Mitchell was shot to death on the morning of May 24, 2020, in the 5200 block of Lucas and Hunt Road.

Prosecutors and police said Darius Ware shot Mitchell in the neck during an argument.

Mitchell’s family testified at the trial, as well as an eyewitness. Surveillance video from a gas station showed Ware was at the scene of the shooting and arguing with Mitchell.

Ware was ultimately convicted of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful uses of a firearm.

“Arguments do not need to escalate into a murder that ends one innocent life and puts the guilty murderer in prison,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “But I am glad this jury held this murderer accountable, and pray that the victim’s family finds some closure in this conviction.”