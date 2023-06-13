ST. LOUIS – A deadly shooting at a St. Louis neighborhood barbecue several years ago leads to a murder conviction.

Kennice Brock, 51, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action over the murder of Carl Netter in July 2020.

According to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, Brock walked into a neighborhood barbecue at Biker’s Corner and shot netter after he was repeatedly asked to put his weapon away. This happened in thw 1900 block of North Vandeventer Avenue in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Newly-appointed circuit attorney Gabe Gore credits Assistant Circuit Attorney Srikant Chigurupati for the prosecution. He says solid police work and surveillance video also paved the way to a conviction.

“I want to congratulate Srikant for putting together a strong case and gaining justice for Mr. Netter, who was an innocent victim and tried unsuccessfully to deescalate the situation,” said Gore. “As I work to rebuild our team at the Circuit Attorney’s Office, it is important to recognize those prosecutors who have worked for the past several years under tough circumstances continuing to seek justice for victims of violent crime.”

Brock’s conviction carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.