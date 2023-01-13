ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A jury has convicted a man of nine felonies in connection with a triple shooting several years ago in north St. Louis County.

Investigators say Anthony Tate, 27, fatally shot one man and hurt two others in a shooting on Dec. 12, 2019. He opened fire at a vehicle in a parking lot on Lewis and Clark Boulevard. Tate killed Timothy Simmons and seriously hurt two others in the shooting.

According to court documents, Tate was recorded on video approximately four minutes after shooting at a gas station, leaving behind the vehicle tied to the homicide. Cell phone records placed his phone in the vicinity of the shootings moments before.

Upon his arrest, police obtained a firearm that matched ballistic evidence in this case. The St. Louis County Police Department investigated the incident. Tate testified in his defense, arguing that a business associate who is now deceased had their shared phone in the vehicle at the time of the shootings and that he himself was not the individual recorded on the surveillance video. This testimony contradicted a prior statement he made to police.

“I applaud this jury for making it clear that gun violence will not be tolerated in St. Louis County, and I pray that Mr. Simmons’ family and the other victims find some solace in this verdict,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Tate has a sentencing hearing set for March 16. He could get sentenced up to life in prison.