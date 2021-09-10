Man convicted of raping 73-year-old sentenced to 22 years

CLAYTON, Mo. – A 55-year-old man who was convicted for the rape of a 73 year old woman in 2019 has been sentenced.

Sammie Hubbard was sentenced to seven years each for second degree rape and two counts of second degree sodomy. Hubbard received one year for fourth degree domestic assault. All sentences will be served consecutively, which totals to 22 years in prison.

This is the maximum penalty allowed under Missouri law and was recommended by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

“The victim was put through an emotionally taxing trial and was spared nothing and, therefore, the defendant should be spared nothing,” says St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

The crime took place on Aug. 21, 2019.

Prosecutors presented the jury with the victim’s medical records as evidence as well as photographs of bruising on the victim’s arm.

The nurse examiner who collected evidence from the victim’s rape kit testified during the trial, as did a forensic scientist who analyzed the samples from examination, and the case detective.