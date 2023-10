ST. LOUIS – A man was shot overnight in north St. Louis.

That was shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Shreve Avenue at Anderson Avenue in the Penrose neighborhood. Police said that the man was shot in the face. An SUV has bullet holes in the windshield and side.

It crashed into two parked cars. There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries or the suspect.

