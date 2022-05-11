ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are searching for a man who barged into a south city homeowner’s residence looking for food and attacked the homeowner when told to leave.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the attack happened around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Chippewa Street, along the border of the Dutchtown and Gravois Park neighborhoods.

The 50-year-old victim told police he was in his home when a man knocked at his door and asked if he could come inside because he was hungry. The victim said he told the man he could not but the man pushed the door open and entered the home anyway.

The man helped himself to a bowl of cereal.

When the victim said he was going to call police, the man attacked and cut the homeowner. EMS took the victim to the hospital to be treated for a split lip.

Police described the suspect as a Black man with a light complexion, standing approximately 5’9” tall and weighing 150 pounds. He is bald and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and had a blue shirt wrapped around his neck.