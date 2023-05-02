ST. LOUIS – One man cut a woman at a St. Louis bus stop Monday afternoon over a demand regarding her tablet. The suspect is now in custody.

Police say the situation involved a 51-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman. It happened around 4 p.m. Monday at a bus stop near the 1100 block of North Tucker Boulevard, just north of Downtown St. Louis.

Investigators say the woman was waiting for a bus and watching TV programming on her tablet when the suspect came up to her and demanded she play music on her tablet instead. The woman declined to do so. Moments later, the man grabbed the tablet and pulled out a box cutter.

As the woman tried to get her tablet back, the two ended up in a struggle and the woman suffered a cut to her hand. Eventually, the woman acquired the box-cutter and cut the victim in self defense, according to police.

The victim ended up with her tablet, then the suspect ran away from the scene. He was found a few blocks away from the reported incident.

The victim and suspect were both treated for their injuries at a hospital. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.