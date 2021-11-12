Man damages 8 vehicles following release from Barnes-Jewish Hospital

ST. LOUIS – A man is in police custody after damaging several cars outside Barnes-Jewish Hospital early Friday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. The man, who had just been released from the hospital, smashed the windows of at least eight cars in the emergency room parking lot.

“Can’t come to the hospital to be seen for other injuries, only to come out and have our personal property destroyed,” Etta Landon said. Her car was one of the ones vandalized.

The man was swiftly arrested. His motive is unknown.

