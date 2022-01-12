Man dead after suffering medical emergency while driving near Queeny Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was found dead after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash Wednesday morning near Queeny Park.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 7 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Mason Road. When officers arrived at the scene they found the man lying in the grass. Investigators believe the vehicle was “driven off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned in the process which resulted in the male being ejected from his vehicle.”

Police said the driver appeared to have had a medical emergency while operating the vehicle Wednesday morning causing the crash. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

