ST. LOUIS – One man has died, and another man is hurt after a shooting Saturday evening in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Destrehan Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

When police arrived, one victim was found not conscious or breathing. The other was privately taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are handling the investigation.

Additional details are limited. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.