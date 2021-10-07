Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Wentzville Thursday morning

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – An early morning officer-involved shooting on Thursdsay left one man dead in Wentzville.

Police said it happened just after 2:00 a.m. when a St. Charles County officer pulled a car over in the 15000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway. Police said, “a confrontation ensued in which the suspect brandished a firearm on an officer who then discharged his service weapon.”

No officers were hurt.

Police said officers immediately gave the man medical attention until emergency medical personnel arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man and a woman inside the car were taken to the police station for questioning.

Officers said several weapons were recovered at the scene.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

