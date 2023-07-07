ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – One man died, and six others are hurt after a highway crash Thursday afternoon in St. Francois County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Wyatt Vangundy, 26, of French Village, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened just after the noon hour Thursday on Route Y, just west of Critter Lane Road.

Investigators say Vangundy was driving alone and heading eastbound on Route Y. Another car with six people was traveling westbound on the highway. MSHP says Vangundy failed to negotiate a left turn, went into the westbound lane and struck the car head-on.

Both cars travelled off the roadway after the collision. Vangundy was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Investigators say there were three adults and three children in the second car, ranging from ages 7 to 73. Two were sent to a hospital with serious injuries. Four others suffered minor injuries.

MSHP Troop C, which covers several counties around the St. Louis region, is investigating the crash.