Man dead, woman injured in shooting in southeast Missouri

Missouri

CHARLESTON, Mo. – A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in southeast Missouri.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that the shooting happened about 10 a.m. Saturday in Charleston.

Officers discovered two people shot inside a vehicle. The driver, 36-year-old Antonio Bogan of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 51-year-old female passenger is hospitalized and expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Charleston is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) south of St. Louis.

