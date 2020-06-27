Man designs social media app to fight crime, police brutality

ST. LOUIS – A local man has launched a new social media app which he hopes will help communities solve some problems with crime and police brutality.

Edward Thornton launched the app Loop about two weeks ago.

“What I did is I created a community-based app where people can post the events that are going on in their neighborhoods and communities, and, in turn, see second-by-second what is actually happening in their environment,” Thornton said.

Loop is similar to other social media apps where you can post videos or pictures and scroll through a feed.

Thornton said what makes Loop different is that there is a portion of the app for users to specifically report crimes or incidents and other users can see those reports in real time on a map.

Thornton said growing up in St. Louis he noticed that in certain areas where police relationships were not strong a lot of crime went unreported. He believes that if there is a better and easier way to community police than more people will. Thornton thinks Loop puts the power back in the hands of the people.