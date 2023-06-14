ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Investigators have released new information on Monday’s double shooting at a St. Charles apartment.

According to Lt. Thomas Wilkison, the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of Clock Tower Square.

Officers found two victims, a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, inside one apartment. The man had been shot several times in the torso. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her right leg.

Both victims, who are siblings, were taken to a local hospital. The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. However, her brother, identified as Fithawi Gebremedhin, could not be saved.

The woman told police she’d arrived at her apartment building, saw a man with a gun, and ran for her unit when the armed man began shooting. Gebremedhin closed the door behind her and held it shut as the gunman fired several additional rounds.

The gunman ran from the scene.

A 21-year-old person of interest was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in University City. No charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

St. Charles police are still investigating the shooting.