FERGUSON, Mo. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Ferguson on Monday night. A man was found shot at around 10:30 p.m. in a vehicle near the intersection of South Florissant Road and Woodstock. First responders attempted to save his life at the scene, but he was later confirmed dead at an area hospital.

“We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into this tragic incident. Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this difficult time. We are deploying all available resources and engaging with the community to bring the perpetrator to justice. I urge anyone with information to come forward,” states Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle.

Do you have any information about this crime? Call Ferguson police at 314-522-3100.