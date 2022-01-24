Man dies after being taken into custody in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield police say a man died after officers took him into custody during the weekend.

Police said in a news release Monday that officers found two men rummaging through a trash receptacle at a convenience store Saturday evening.

Police said when they tried to arrest one of the men on an outstanding warrant, he resisted. During a struggle and pursuit, the man produced two knives but no one was injured.

Officers used a Taser on him twice, which was ineffective. The man was eventually placed in an ambulance to be medically cleared at a hospital.

Police say he stopped breathing and paramedics attempted CPR but the man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

