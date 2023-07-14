CASTLE POINT, Mo. — St. Louis County Police are investigating a crash that killed a man riding a motorized scooter Thursday night. The collision happened in the 10200 block of Halls Ferry Road at around 10 p.m.

Investigators say a person driving a Chevy Malibu hit the scooter while traveling southbound on Halls Ferry Road. The man who was riding on the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and the passenger of the Chevy Malibu were not injured.

Call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 if you have any information in this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).