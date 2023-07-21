PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – A man died Thursday evening after crashing into a tree in Pike County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP has identified Nicholas Twilla, 38, of Louisiana, Missouri, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on Highway 79 near Pike County Road 245.

Investigators say Twilla was heading southbound on Highway 79 when he traveled off the north side of the roadway and struck a tree. Emergency responders arrived to the scene, where Twilla was pronounced deceased.

MSHP Troop C, which covers several counties in the St. Louis region, is investigating the crash.