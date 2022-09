ST. LOUIS – A man was killed in a hit and run Tuesday in south St. Louis city.

The accident occurred after 12:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of S. Grand Boulevard located in the Tower Grove East neighborhood. Police said the man was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle. It was reported by police that the vehicle left the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.