ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man died Tuesday morning after running a stop sign in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports Kamron Lenoir, 23, of Wentzville, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. on Route P at Guthrie Road.

Investigators say Lenoir was heading eastbound on Route P when he ran a stop sign. He collided with another driver, causing both vehicle to head eastbound. MSHP says Lenoir’s vehicle traveled off the south edge of the roadway and overturned, and he was also ejected from the vehicle.

Lenoir was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 52-year-old man, suffered minor injuries in the collision. Troop C of the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.