Man dies after shooting at popular Lake of the Ozarks bar

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — A man is dead after a shooting at a popular Lake of the Ozarks bar on Saturday night.
The Camden County Sheriff’s office said the shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday at the Lazy Gators entertainment venue near Lake Ozark, Missouri.
Authorities said a 27-year-old Black man was found shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died. The sheriff’s department has not released his name.
Two suspects have been arrested in the shooting, but the sheriff’s department said investigators were still looking Sunday for a third person suspected to be involved in the shooting. Authorities did not identify the suspects.