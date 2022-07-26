ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a man died overnight from a shooting in the Soulard neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has identified Justin Spencer, 33, as the victim. The shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday in the 1300 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

When police arrived to the scene, Spencer was found in a yard suffering from puncture wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.

If you have any information, contact the STLMPD Homicide Division directly at 314- 444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).