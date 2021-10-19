Man dies after waiting 38 minutes for St. Louis ambulance

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives of an electric scooter rider who died last month in St. Louis after colliding with a minivan are questioning why it took an ambulance 38 minutes to arrive.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a nearby St. Louis traffic patrol office saw the Sept. 27 collision that injured 60-year-old Rodney LaRue.

Records obtained by the paper show that a firetruck was on scene within a few minutes.

About 30 minutes after the crash, when the ambulance was about 3 miles from the scene, a man threw a rock at the emergency vehicle, delaying it further.

LaRue eventually died from his injuries, which included severe internal bleeding.