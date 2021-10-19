Man dies after waiting 38 minutes for St. Louis ambulance

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives of an electric scooter rider who died last month in St. Louis after colliding with a minivan are questioning why it took an ambulance 38 minutes to arrive.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a nearby St. Louis traffic patrol office saw the Sept. 27 collision that injured 60-year-old Rodney LaRue.

Records obtained by the paper show that a firetruck was on scene within a few minutes.

About 30 minutes after the crash, when the ambulance was about 3 miles from the scene, a man threw a rock at the emergency vehicle, delaying it further.

LaRue eventually died from his injuries, which included severe internal bleeding.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News