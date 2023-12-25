ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An incident that started inside a business escalated into a fatal parking lot shooting on Christmas Eve. Kenneth Covington, 33, died from his injuries at the hospital and several other people were injured during the incident.

Police were called to the 11200 block of West Florissant Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. They found three men with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say that the altercation started inside a nearby business. The shooting happened in the parking lot.

Two of the men injured in the shooting were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Covington died later at the hospital.

St. Louis County Police say that there is an ongoing investigation into this shooting.

Call investigators at 636-529-8210 if you have any information. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.