Man dies early Saturday after being struck twice by cars in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating after a person died early Saturday morning after being struck twice by different vehicles.

A man was walking across the road at West Florissant Avenue and Seven Hills Drive when he was struck by a dark passenger vehicle traveling sound on West Florissant Avenue. The vehicle left the scene, according to police.

The initial hit pushed the victim into the path of another vehicle and was struck again. The driver of the second vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

When officers arrived on the scene around 12:40 a.m., the victim was suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

For those with information regarding the incident, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).