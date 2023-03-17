ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One man died after he was found shot inside a car Thursday evening in north St. Louis County.

The victim was found around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 10400 block of Monarch Drive. Police responded to the area after a ShotSpotter alert notified them of shots fired.

Police say the victim was found inside a car that had crashed in the front yard of a home. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

First responders rushed the victim to the hospital, though he later died from his injuries.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation. Police have not yet disclosed the identity of the victim, and no suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information relevant to the investigation, contact the department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).