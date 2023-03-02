WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – One man died after a crash Wednesday on Interstate 70 in Warren County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that Wendell Belisle, 32, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The collision happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at the 202 mile-marker.

Investigators say the crash happened as Belisle attempted to move from the left lane to the right lane of the highway. He moved into the path of another vehicle and struck its front left. After that, Belisle’s car traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Belisle was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries. A woman driving the other car was not hurt. MSHP Troop C, which covers most of the St. Louis region, is investigating the crash.