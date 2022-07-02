ST. LOUIS – A man died in a crash early Saturday morning in north St. Louis city limits.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 9200 block of Riverview Boulevard near the Baden neighborhood.

Investigators say the man’s car left the roadway and struck a bridge pillar. The victim, who police have not yet identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other cars were involved in the crash. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.