ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One man died overnight after a crash on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that David Simmons, 28, died in the crash. Next of kin have been notified. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday on I-270 near New Halls Ferry Road.

Investigators say Simmons was traveling too fast and too close to another vehicle before he attempted to avoid a crash with another driver. He ended up striking another vehicle, left the roadway and overturned, according to the MSHP crash report.

Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver did not suffer any reported injuries.