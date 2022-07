CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – A man was killed in a fatal crash two miles west of Dutchtown Saturday night.

The incident happened around 7:53 p.m. Police said a 57-year-old man from Marble Hill ran off his motorcycle on the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment. The victim was thrown off his vehicle.

The man was transported to a hospital in Cape Girardeau where he was pronounced dead around 9:10 p.m.