ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on Route O, west of Hillsboro Road a little after 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The driver of the motorcycle, 26-year-old Joshua Tripp of Park Hills, Missouri, died in the accident.

Troopers say Tripp was traveling eastbound of Route O when he traveled off the right side of the road and hit a road sign. He was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead on the scene.