FESTUS, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed late Tuesday night in Festus. The suspect tells police he acted in self-defense.

Authorities arrested a 68-year-old man in connection with the investigation, but prosecutors have not yet filed charges.

The Festus Police Department responded to a home in the 500 block of Briar Ridge after a reported stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old man with stabbing wounds. Police administered first aid until the stabbed man was rushed to the hospital, but he later died from his injuies.

The suspect was booked into a Jefferson County Jail and admitted to police that he “acted in self-defense.” Police have turned over the case to the prosecuting attorney.