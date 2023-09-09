ST. LOUIS – One man died from injuries he suffered in a four-car crash Friday evening in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has identified Christopher McClinton, 31, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Angelica Street and North Florissant Avenue in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Investigators say McClinton was heading southbound on North Florissant Avenue when he struck a driver heading eastbound on Angelica Street. As the two cars collided, they struck two other parked and unoccupied cars nearby.

Police say McClinton was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

An accident reconstruction team with SLMPD is handling the investigation.