FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo.– The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to a fatal one-person motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on Oak Grove Church Road on Tuesday, Sept.19, at around 6:20 p.m.

Investigators say Michael R. Roberson, 39, was traveling westbound on his 2009 Harley-Davidson Dyna Super Glide Custom when he overturned, veering off the left side of the roadway and colliding with a tree. Medical crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

MSHP Troop C, which covers much of the St. Louis metro, is investigating the crash.