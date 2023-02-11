WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – One man died in a hit-and-run crash Friday evening along Interstate 70 in Warren County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that Brian E. Page, 31, of Wright City died in the collision. Page was a pedestrian and not inside the vehicle at the time of the hit-and-run, per MSHP crash reports.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of I-70, near the 195-mile marker. Investigators say a driver in an unknown vehicle struck Page and left the scene. Page was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP Troop C, which is investigating the crash, says other vehicles might have unknowingly struck Page after the initial hit-and-run collision. Investigators do not have descriptions of any vehicles possibly involved.

If you have any information relevant to the investigation or were traveling on I-70 around 11 p.m. Friday, contact the MSHP Troop C headquarters at 636-300-2800.