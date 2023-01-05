MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – One man has died after a crash Tuesday evening involving a stalled vehicle on Interstate 270 near Maryland Heights.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Christopher McQuay, 48, of Florissant has died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday just north of Dorsett Road.

Investigators say the crash happened after one driver was stalled on the highway due to a reported “mechanical failure.” MSP says another driver was traveling northbound on I-270 and “failed to keep a proper lookout,” hitting the stalled vehicle from behind.

McQuay was a passenger in the car that struck the stalled car. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but later died from his injuries, per MSHP.

The driver who struck the car from behind is hospitalized with serious injuries, while the driver in the stalled vehicle suffered minor injuries.