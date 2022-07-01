A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A man died Thursday afternoon from a crash in Jefferson County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Michael Beals, 56, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Highway BB, just north of Three B Road.

Investigators say Beals was heading southbound when his pickup truck traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. MSHP was he was ejected from the vehicle and later died from his injuries.

More circumstances leading up to the crash are unknown. No other cars were involved. FOX2 will update if more information becomes available.