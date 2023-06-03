LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – One man died after a highway crash Friday evening in Lincoln County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that Zachary Evans, 29, of Moscow Mills, died in the crash. Next of kin have been notified. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday on Missouri Route B.

Investigators say Evans was heading westbound when he crossed the center of the roadway into the opposite direction of traffic. He reportedly traveled off the left side of the roadway, then overcorrected as he returned to the roadway.

According to the MSHP crash report, Evans’ car began to skid across the center of the roadway. In response, a driver heading eastbound tried to avoid a collision and went into the westbound lane. The front of Evans’ car struck the back of the other vehicle. His car overturned, and Evans was prounced dead at the scene.

MSHP Troop C, which covers many counties in the St. Louis region, is investigating the crash.