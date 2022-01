ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man died early Monday morning in an apartment complex fire near Manchester, Missouri.

The call for an emergency at an apartment complex on Prospect Village Lane was made just before 3 a.m. The second-alarm fire damaged three to four apartments. Arson and bomb squads are investigating the cause of the fire.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.