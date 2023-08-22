ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One man died from injuries suffered in a north St. Louis County car crash over the weekend, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Authorities have identified Dorian Noble, 30, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 3 a.m. last Friday near the intersection of Shackelford and Wiethaupt roads.

Investigators say Noble was heading eastbound on Shackelford Road before his vehicle struck a pole, then a tree. When police arrived to the scene, they noticed the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Additional details in the investigation are limited at this time.

The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the crash. If you have any information, contact police at 636-529-8210.