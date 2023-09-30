FERGUSON, Mo. – A homicide investigation is underway after a man died in an overnight shooting in Ferguson. Police say the suspect is behind bars.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Northwinds Drive. Police have not yet identified the victim or disclosed what led up to the shooting.

Authorities arrested Max Jones in connection with the investigation. Ferguson police obtained warrants for second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against Jones. Investigators say they found Jones in possession of a gun linked to the crime scene.

“The Ferguson Police Department is seeking any additional information that may aid in the investigation, including eyewitness accounts, surveillance footage, or other relevant information,” said the department in a news release.

Jones is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.