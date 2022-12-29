MARIES COUNTY, Mo. – A man died Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri highway crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gary Stearns, 71, of St. James, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Thursday on Highway 28, just east of Highway 63.

Investigators say Stearns traveled off the right side of the roadway when his vehicle overturned. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

MSHP Troop I, which covers a portion of south-central Missouri, has investigated 38 deadly crashes this year.