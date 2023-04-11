ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One man died Monday evening from injuries suffered in a south St. Louis County house fire.

Crews responded to the fire around 9 p.m. Monday in the 8300 block of South Laclede Station Road. When they arrived, they found a man unresponsive inside the home. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but later passed away.

The fire appears to be accidental and likely developed in the kitchen, according to the St. Louis County Police Department. Authorities have not disclosed the identity or age of the victim.

St. Louis county police are asking for more information relevant to the investigation. If you have anything to share, contact county police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.