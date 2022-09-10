MISSOURI – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County.

The first crash happened overnight on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Bryant Vetter, 30, of Wright City, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday near the 204-mile marker of I-70.

Investigators say Vetter was heading westbound when his vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, struck a median and overturned. Vetter was ejected from the motorcycle. He was rushed to a hospital but later died from his injuries. No one else was involved in this collision.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to another deadly motorcycle crash off of Highway CC in Franklin County. Investigators say a motorcycle with two riders crashed. One person died and another person suffered serious injuries. Additional details on this crash are limited at this time.

MSHP Troop C, which covers several counties in the St. Louis metropolitan area, is investigating both crashes.