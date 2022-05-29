FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a fatal two car crash that happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night on St. Mary’s Road, south of Brinkman Road.

Troopers say a vehicle was traveling northbound on St. Mary’s Road when it crossed over the center of the road into the southbound lane, crashing into the front left corner of a vehicle traveling southbound.

The driver of the vehicle traveling southbound, 45-year-old Micah Shurtleff of Villa Ridge, Missouri, died in the crash. The passenger of that same vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the car who crossed over into oncoming traffic also sustained minor injuries.