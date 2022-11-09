ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man died Tuesday evening in a wrong-way crash involving five vehicles in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports Jason P. Lodes, 27, of Wentzville, died in the crash. Next of kin have been notified. The crash happened on Interstate 64 near Winghaven Boulevard.

Investigators say Lodes was heading westbound on Interstate 64 when his vehicle crossed the median cable barrier. After that, his car went into an eastbound lane of I-64. His vehicle then struck the front of two vehicles and two other vehicles were struck by debris upon impact of the crash.

MSHP reports Lodes vehicle overturned and he was ejected from the vehicle. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene. Another driver was hospitalized with minor injuries in the crash.

MSHP Troop C, which covers many counties in the St. Louis region, is investigating the crash.