ST. LOUIS – A man died Saturday morning in a car crash on northbound Interstate 55.

The crash happened around 10:24 a.m. on northbound I-55 at Arsenal. Two other people in the same vehicle were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The highway was closed for a period of time and has since reopened.

Accident Reconstruction was requested to investigate.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.