ST. LOUIS – One person has died, and three others are hurt after a crash Friday afternoon near the River City Casino in south St. Louis. Police say the driver at fault stole a car and crashed while avoiding a traffic stop.

The crash involved five people between three cars around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of River City Casino Boulevard and South Broadway.

Investigators say a grey Hyundai struck a red Chevy Camaro and a silver Ford Fiesta at the intersection. A man driving the Camaro died in the crash. Three people inside the Hyundai, including two women and one man were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Fiesta declined medical attention.

Based on a preliminary investigation, a St. Louis County officer was attempting a traffic stop on the Hyundai when it immediately fled. St. Louis County did not pursue the vehicle, which struck two other vehicles shortly after entering south St. Louis City limits.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tells FOX 2 the Hyundai was reported stolen from the City of St. Louis. Police have not yet disclosed any other details on the crash.