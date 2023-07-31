PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – One man has died and two others a hurt after a highway crash Sunday afternoon near Rolla.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that James E. Clark, 62, of Rolla, died from the crash. A 56-year-old man and 63-year-old woman from Florissant, Missouri, were also hurt in the collision.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Highway 63, roughly six miles south of Rolla city limits. According to the crash report, investigators say Clark was making a left turn and failed to yield to a vehicle with two others.

The collision caused Clark’s vehicle to overturn, while the other vehicle went off the roadway and ended up in a ditch. Clark was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other man and woman involved in the crash are hospitalized with “moderate” injuries, according to MSHP.

MSHP Troop I, which covers part of south central Missouri, is investigating the crash.